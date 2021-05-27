No testing required for entry into Rockin’ the Downs Concert Series
BATAVIA – Officials at Batavia Downs announced today their entry plan for the 13 outdoor concerts taking place this summer out on the racetrack. Similar to what is being done in other outdoor sporting and events spaces in New York, Batavia Downs will not require a negative test in order to attend the concert series. All pairs of seats will be spaced 6 feet from each other in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations.www.thedailynewsonline.com