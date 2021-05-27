Cancel
Batavia, NY

No testing required for entry into Rockin' the Downs Concert Series

The Daily News Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATAVIA – Officials at Batavia Downs announced today their entry plan for the 13 outdoor concerts taking place this summer out on the racetrack. Similar to what is being done in other outdoor sporting and events spaces in New York, Batavia Downs will not require a negative test in order to attend the concert series. All pairs of seats will be spaced 6 feet from each other in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations.

