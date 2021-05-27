Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH primed to retest $2,100

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum price could be rejected by a critical resistance barrier. A spike in selling pressure could see Ether as low as $2,100. Investors may take advantage of the downswing to buy Ether at a discount allowing prices to rebound. Ethereum seems to be trying to break through a crucial area...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Moving Average
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Recovers 30% in 48 Hours, Here Are The Next Targets

XRP/USD – XRP Rebounds From 2019 Highs. Key Support Levels: $0.6, $0.556, $0.5. Key Resistance Levels: $0.72, $0.781, $0.8. XRP is down by a sharp 23% over the week after falling beneath the 2020 highs at $0.8282 and dropping below the 200-day MA at $0.72. It continued down until support was found at $0.55 – the 2019 highs. It did spike as low as $0.478 when BTC briefly dipped beneath $30K.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces critical resistance near 1.2300 level

USD/CAD remains unchanged largely in the early European session. Pair needs a clear breakout around 1.2300 level to gain meaningful traction. Momentum oscillators hold onto the positive territory. USD/CAD extends the previous day's sluggish movement on Thursday with no meaningful price action. The pair confides in a very close trading...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD retraces after overextension

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Token Bounceback or Breakdown?

The price trend of LTC token is on an upward trend intraday. LTC/BTC pair is trading positive by 4.5% at 0.003982 BTC. The daily technical chart of LTC token is trying to sustain above support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in LTC is $125.0. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $240. In addition, the chart also has a bullish inside candlestick pattern, showing bullish reversal with medium reliability.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

AAVE price analysis: Token is Under Bear’s Grip, And The Support of $245 is Broken

The price trend of AAVE token is on a downward trend due to the sell-off in the day. AAVE/BTC pair is trading negative by 8.8% at 0.00605305 BTC. The daily technical chart of AAVE token price broke through the support level and struggled below $245.0. According to the pivot level, the key support levels for AAVE are $245.0 and $135.0, respectively. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $415.0. In addition, the chart also has a rotating top candlestick, showing that shorts and longs have failed to control the currency.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD rebound resume?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Binance Coin, Litecoin, Chainlink Price Analysis: 24 June

The cumulative market volume of cryptocurrencies dropped over the last 24 hours, with the same falling by 42.47%. While Bitcoin’s prices were hovering around the $33,000-mark at press time, the altcoins’ fortunes were mostly mixed, with some making small recoveries while others still traded in the red. Binance Coin, Litecoin,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the verge of a fresh wave to the downside

GBP/USD bears are seeking a break from 4-hour resistance structure. A downside extension targets a 1.3725 area and beyond. As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD bears piling in at critical daily resistance, the bears remain in control and target a downside daily extension. Prior analysis. The bears will be lining...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Retests $35,000 as Dogecoin, XRP Prices Jump 10%

Crypto traders have today managed to recover from a panic episode that resulted in Bitcoin plunging below $30,000, losing all of the gains that the cryptocurrency had incurred this year. It’s been a good day for BTC holders, but an even better one for investors in Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ripple’s XRP.
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

What Ethereum traders need to be cautious of

Ethereum’s price has been on a downtrend ever since its peak in May. Although its correlation has dropped with Bitcoin, the altcoin was still a part of a volatile market. ETH’s value has depreciated by 55% since May and was currently trading at $1,938. Ethereum daily chart. The above daily...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge critical support near 1.0740

AUD/NZD extends the previous session’s sluggish movement on Friday. Pair slips below 100-day SMA, additional downside below the 1.0740 mark. Momentum oscillators suggest downside momentum. AUD/NZD trades with a cautious tone on the last trading day of the week in the Asian session. The cross opened higher from the earlier...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum 2.0 Contract Reaches 100,000 ETH Milestone

A recent post on CryptoQuant by TemptingBeef has confirmed that the number of staked Ethereum on the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has now exceeded 100,000. This means that the number of staked ETH is now more than 5% of the amount of Ethereum that is currently in circulation. Chart showing...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto market cap recovers $76B, altcoins rally after Bitcoin hits $34K

Cryptocurrency traders received a reprieve from bearish market conditions on June 23 as Bitcoin’s (BTC) brief recovery to $34,880 triggered a rally in altcoins and hope that a wider market recovery will occur if the path laid out by the Wyckoff distribution model rings true. According to data from CoinMarketCap,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could jump to $0.80 in one day

XRP price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip this morning, Ripple is on a steep recovery and looks to shoot for the stars today. The cross-border payment token's price action above S1 is all clear for a jump to $0.80. XRP price has already recovered 30% since...