Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Five recent science fiction movies to stream now

By Elisabeth Vincentelli
Houston Chronicle
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestions, questions: At their best, science-fiction films ponder and ask, then are so compelling that you forget you ever wanted an answer. This month’s selection will particularly reward viewers who have no patience for easy resolutions — or distinct genre classifications. ‘The Soul’. Where: Netflix. Taiwanese director Cheng Wei-Hao’s ambitious...

preview.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Saman Kesh
Person
Kyp Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Taiwanese#Google Play#Swedish#Crazy Pictures#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPopculture

'Sons of Anarchy Alum Michael Beach Reacts to One of His Early Movies Now Streaming

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Michael Beach had fun watching one of his old films while stuck in quarantine in Toronto last month. Beach, 57, was bored when he came across The Hit List, a 1993 crime drama he made that stars Lost actor Jeff Fahey and Kick-Ass star Yancey Butler. He was "not good" in the movie, Beach admitted with a laugh.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Black Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

It can be a difficult task for any discerning viewer to sift through the sheer volume of movies streaming on Netflix. It’s an even greater challenge if searching specifically for Black films. As an extension of IndieWire’s monthly list of the best new films on Netflix, this list will be updated monthly as new titles become available, and old titles will be replaced.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Now Streaming For Free

Along with Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio is one of very few names that have managed to remain at the top of the Hollywood A-list for decades without once starring in what you’d call a straightforward action blockbuster. Don’t get us wrong, DiCaprio has indulged in plenty of running and gunning...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Incredible Acting Performances in Terrible Movies

Sometimes even great acting can’t save a bad movie from flopping. It’s sad to say, but a lot of times a single person can’t make a movie into a classic. It’s entirely possible that one person can accomplish such a miracle, but it’s not bound to happen all the time and there are those moments when a person’s great performance might get clouded by the fact that the movie stunk to high heaven and people aren’t willing to give it the time of day, much less admit that there was anything good about it. But there are plenty of actors that have put everything into a role only to see their movie get shredded at the box office and in the opinion columns. This isn’t fair if that’s what you were thinking, but then again, not much in life is these days. The fact that some folks put so much into a role just to watch it be disrespected in such a manner is kind of tragic, but then actors sign up for this life knowing that it’s not going to be all rainbows and sunshine when they step in front of the camera. It’s like the saying goes “if it was easy then everyone would do it”. Too many people happen to think that one profession or another is easy and decide to go for it, only to realize too late that they’ve stepped into something that’s bound to shred them apart if they’re not careful, educated, and good enough to be there. Well, the people on this list are definitely good enough, but that doesn’t always save them from being cast in the occasional bad movie.
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix will stream the latest animated Gundam movie

Netflix has secured the rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the latest entry in the long-running anime mecha franchise. Not to be confused with the live-action Gundam adaptation the company recently announced, this film is the first of three movies that will adapt Hathaway's Flash, a novel penned by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. It continues the story of Gundam's main Universal Century timeline past the point of 1988's Char's Counterattack (and more recently Gundam Unicorn).
MoviesTVOvermind

The Five Best Action Movies of 2021 So Far

Now that we’re into June it feels safe to look back for a bit and reflect on the action movies that have come out this year and do a little pondering over which among them are the ‘best’. It’s still early to tell how much this list might change, but so far, there are a few action movies that have been able to entertain the masses either because they’re simply packed with action or because they’ve been relevant to the past several years AND have plenty of action. The efficiency of an action movie works differently on various people since some folks happen to think that the Die Hard franchise is still every bit as good as it was when it started, while others might think that the fun stopped at the second movie. But for sheer action, plenty of movies have been released this year thanks to streaming, and many of them are worthy in some way of being called one of the best. But, keeping in mind that this is based on opinion, there are movies that stand above the others for various reasons since they might have felt a little more effective in telling a story, delivering over-the-top action, or simply blowing one’s hair back so to speak. Whatever the case is, the movies selected below were impressive for a number of qualities, not the least of which is that they had plenty of action and a decent to a great story.
New York City, NYObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

This week’s streaming releases are both action-packed and character-driven as stars such as Gina Rodriguez navigate life-threatening insomnia in Netflix’s Awake and Tom Hiddleston disrupts the flow of time in Disney+’s Loki. Other notable names remain behind the camera this weekend, such as in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-produced adaptation of In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi. Consider Observer Entertainment’s latest streaming guide your ultimate weekend watching companion.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

George A. Romero’s Lost Movie The Amusement Park Is Now Streaming

He may have been known as the godfather of the zombie movie having established many of the tropes and archetypes in 1968’s Night of the Living Dead that the genre still rigidly adheres to over half a century later, but there was much more to George A. Romero than shuffling hordes of the undead.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'Infinite,' 'Awake' and more

Mark Wahlberg stars in Antoine Fuqua's "Infinite," a head-trippy but otherwise formulaic action thriller based on the book "The Reincarnation Papers." After a somewhat chaotic and confusing 1985 prologue - centering on a guy named Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O'Brien) in a car speeding through Mexico City, during what on-screen titles identify as "the last life" - the action jumps to 2020 New York City, "in this life," where it only gradually becomes clear what the heck going on. Wahlberg's Evan McCauley - a guy so good at trivia his nickname is "Wikipedia," who somehow knows how to forge samurai swords without ever having been trained - is the reincarnation of Treadway. People keep calling him that. People who, like Evan, are "Infinites" - i.e., they have perfect recall of all their previous lives (along with all their ever-accumulating wisdom and knowledge). But Evan just thinks he's schizophrenic. This is an interesting concept: an action flick based on a slightly superficial interpretation of the concepts of enlightenment and karma. Eventually the film settles into its far less interesting groove, in which Evan and his presumed girlfriend from a previous lifetime (Sophie Cookson) team up to find and disable a doomsday device invented by a nihilistic Infinite named Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who wants to escape from the endless prison of infinitude by destroying the world. Lots of car chases and gun battles ensue, along with a funny appearance by Jason Mantzoukas as an Infinite called the Artisan, who helps Evan come to accept that he's not crazy. All this culminates in a pretty cool bit of midair hand-to-hand combat between Evan and Bathurst. It ain't nirvana, but it is a kick in the pants. PG-13. Available on Paramount Plus. Contains sequences of strong violence, some bloody images, coarse language and brief drug use. 106 minutes.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Bo Burnham's Inside Songs Are Now Streaming

If you’re one of the many who’ve gone gaga for Bo Burnham’s latest Netflix special Inside, you’re in luck: The filmmaker and comedian’s shared the special’s 20 tracks on streaming services as an album titled Inside (The Songs). After earning widespread acclaim with his writer-director debut Eighth Grade, and starring...
ilona-andrews.com

Blood Heir on Best Science Fiction and Fantasy List

BLOOD HEIR was an instant best-seller on its release, and it continues to gather accolades and appreciation. For a self-published book, with no publisher backed advertising or marketing, it is a testament to both House Andrews incredible talent and the power of the BDH!. I love this book so much....
Moviesntdaily.com

Five summer movies you should watch this year

Summer is all about getting outside and spending time in the nice weather with people you care about. It is the time of year to relax and also make some memories. Since I am someone who never does any of that, I normally find myself watching a lot of movies that capture the summer feeling instead. There is no shame in wanting to stay inside during the summer, especially when you can cook a full course meal on the sidewalk because of how hot it is. Whether the movie directly incorporates summer into the plot, or there is just an overwhelming sense of the time of year, here are the five movies you should watch this summer.
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: Romero's Recently Unearthed 'The Amusement Park'

Over the years, I’ve come to place less importance on subtlety in art. There was a time when I saw it almost as a virtue unto itself-- I felt like if you were entirely explicit about your message, that was somehow less good than if you found an elegant way to get your idea across without making it totally obvious.
MoviesWyoming Tribune Eagle

What to stream: "In the Heights" and other movie musicals

Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend (please, if you’re able, see this film as large and as loud as possible), entering a grand pantheon of the movie musical. The film is as inspired by the culture of Washington Heights, Manhattan, as it is by the great movie musicals of yore. So if “In the Heights” puts you in a musical mood, here are several other streaming movie musicals to get you moving and grooving.
washingtonnewsday.com

The ‘Loki’ director claims that the new Disney+ series is a ‘love letter’ to science fiction.

The ‘Loki’ director claims that the new Disney+ series is a ‘love letter’ to science fiction. The long-awaited premiere of Marvel’s new Disney+ series Loki has arrived, and fans are ecstatic. The six-part series, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, launched its first episode on June 9 and delves more into Loki’s life following the events of Avengers: Endgame.
Family Relationshipsscreenanarchy.com

Now Streaming: TRYING, Parenting Is Such Hard Work

To be a parent is never easy, even without any children (yet). All eight episodes of Season 1 and the first five episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes debut every Friday. 'It's a British comedy' conveys a lot in a few words, especially from...
newpaper24.com

7 Science Fiction Motion pictures on Netflix to Watch This Summer time – NEWPAPER24

7 Science Fiction Motion pictures on Netflix to Watch This Summer time. Sci-fi motion pictures are an escape from actuality, which is what makes them responsible pleasures and field workplace hits. Whether or not it’s sci-fi horror, sci-fi motion or sci-fi comedy, there’s a little one thing for everybody nowadays.
MoviesComicBook

Paddington Is Now Streaming on Peacock

Though his sequel gets all the headlines, the 2014 live-action reboot of Paddington has a new streaming home with NBC Universal's Peacock now having the film. Filmmaker Paul King wrote and directed the movie, based on the books by Michael Bond, and feature Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington Bear. The film would go on to become a certified hit upon release, nabbing a 97% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing over $260 million at the global box office. All that success naturally lead to the sequel, but sadly, Paddington 2 is not streaming for free on any platforms currently.
MoviesMovieWeb

Luca Is Now Streaming for Free on Disney+

Luca, the latest animated feature from Pixar, is now streaming on Disney+. And it is free to stream for all subscribers. This is not like Cruella or Raya and the Last Dragon, which were released through the Disney+ Premier Access program, which charged subscribers an extra $30 to watch the movies upon release. Instead, Disney has opted to release this one free of charge, giving something new for families to watch this Father's Day weekend.