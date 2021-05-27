Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Royse City, TX

State court denies Poynter appeal in 2016 murder case

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDCmL_0aEAfbd300

A state appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Royse City woman, who received the maximum punishment in connection with the shooting death of her husband.

A jury in the 354th District Court sentenced Chacey Poynter to life in prisoni in June 2019 after finding her guilty in the death of her husband, Robert Louis Poynter III, a University Park Fire Department captain.

The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas considered arguments in the case in April.

Attorney Jessica McDonald, representing Poynter on the appeal, claimed the trial court erred by admitting into evidence the defendant’s videotaped and written statements that McDonald said were obtained in violation of the statutory requirements of section Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Article 38.22.

McDonald alleged Poynter was never sufficiently advised of her constitutional right to have an attorney during her initial questioning by law enforcement officers.

But the appeals court, in a 13-page ruling issued Monday, upheld the conviction.

“We conclude the trial court did not err by denying appellant’s motion to suppress and did not err by denying appellant’s request for a lesser included offense instruction,” wrote Justice David J. Schenck. “We affirm the trial court’s judgment.”

Michael Glen Garza, of Quinlan, was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial in July 2018 on a charge of murder and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. The same appeals court, in a July 2, 2020 ruling, affirmed Garza’s conviction and sentence.

Chacey Poynter will be facing a minimum of 30 years in prison before she can be considered eligible for parole.

Prosecutors claimed Chacey Poynter only married Robert Poynter for his money, carried on multiple affairs behind his back, including with Garza, and became desperate when he planned to divorce her.

Royse City Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2016 to an area on FM 35 near Hunt County Road 2595 regarding a woman in the roadway attempting to stop vehicles.

Officers spoke with Chacey Poynter, who said her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle located along the county road.

Officers went to investigate and found Robert Poynter in the vehicle deceased with a single shotgun blast to the head.

The next day officers interviewed Chacey Poynter for some nine hours, later finding a link to a photo from Garza’s Facebook page on her cell phone which resulted in the issuance of a probable cause affidavit for Garza’s arrest two days later.

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
90
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royse City, TX
Royse City, TX
Crime & Safety
Royse City, TX
Government
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Quinlan, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
University Park, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jessica Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Appeal Court#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#Case Law#Trial Court#State Court#354th District Court#Appellant#Law Enforcement Officers#Arguments#Parole#Prison#Attorney Jessica Mcdonald#Statutory Requirements#Husband#April#Multiple Affairs#Section Texas Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

Ex-prosecutor disbarred after wrongful convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Dallas, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a neighborhood street in southwest Dallas was known to walk in the area, residents said. The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 9 coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases

Dallas County reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 407 new coronavirus cases Monday. The latest victims were four Dallas residents, a woman in her 60s and two men and a woman in their 70s; a DeSoto man in his 70s; a Garland woman in her 60s; a Grand Prairie man in his 60s; an Irving woman in her 90s; and a Mesquite man in his 90s. All nine had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Active shooter training coming to Dallas this week

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - The Dallas Police Department has announced that they will be holding an 'Active Shooter Training' event this week. The event aims to teach individuals, businesses or safety teams how to deal with an active shooter emergency. According to the event's sign-up page, it has been set...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.