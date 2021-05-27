Cancel
Medical Scrubs Maker Figs Jumps in Debut After Upsized IPO

By Crystal Tse
Bloomberg
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigs Inc., a maker of apparel for health-care professionals, climbed in its trading debut after raising $581 million in an initial public offering. Shares opened at $28.30 and went as high as $30.92 in trading in New York, climbing 41% above their IPO price. The stock was at $29.93 at 2:23 p.m., giving the company, which makes gear including medical scrubs and lab coats, a market valuation of about $4.8 billion.

www.bloomberg.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
