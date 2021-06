Airbnb has stated that it will extend its global ban on party events through the end of summer 2021 because of the pandemic. However, the lodging provider needs to permanently address its party issue and the impact it will continue to have on public image, as well as local communities. It is no longer a disruptor that can afford to have a stream of bad publicity being generated about it. A permanent fix is needed that addresses the issue beyond the end of summer 2021.