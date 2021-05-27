Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

CDC Sets New Guidelines For The Vaccinated

By Anthony Murray
roslyn-news.com
 17 days ago

Some fear new guidelines will cause people to take advantage. After almost a year and a half of social distancing protocols and masking, New York State adopted the CDC’s newly instated guidance that vaccinated people can ditch their masks—in most public settings—and get closer than six feet to one another again. The new guidance from the CDC follows on the heels of New York lifting most capacity limits in offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and other locations on May 19.

roslyn-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
Mineola, NY
City
Levittown, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Bellmore, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Human Services#Cdc#Updated Guidelines#Health Policy#Hospitalization#Health Facilities#New Yorkers#Excelsior Pass#New York State#Vaccinated People#Vaccinated Customers#Healthcare Settings#Guidance#Schools#Homeless Shelters#Gyms#Correctional Facilities#Target#Public Places
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Costco
News Break
CVS
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.