Alta, IA

Alta Aurelia Softball Remains Undefeated

stormlakeradio.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alta Aurelia softball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 16-6 five-innning victory over West Bend Mallard in Alta this (Thur) evening. After West Bend Mallard scored a run in the top of the 1st, the Warriors responded with seven runs in the bottom half. A six-run 3rd for Alta Aurelia, which included an inside-the-park homerun by Jenna Nielsen, put them up 13-3. The Warriors scored two more times in the 4th, and then ended it with Maggie Bloom's one-out RBI single in the 5th that plated Nielsen.

City
Alta, IA
City
Mallard, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
West Bend Mallard, Warriors
Softball
Sports
