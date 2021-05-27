Cancel
Patek Philippe Just Revealed New Aquanaut Luce Models For Women

By Karina Kwiatkowska
Fratello Watches
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce rejected by watch enthusiasts, now one of the most sought-after Patek Philippe’s models, the Aquanaut is a major source of buzz for pretty much everyone. Therefore, it seemed inevitable that Patek would address the dearth of options for its female collectors sooner rather than later. Of course, Patek Philippe masterfully embraces not only the hottest color in the watch industry but also appeals to the serious watch lover with different types of movements. Let’s take a look at the five new iterations of the Aquanaut Luce, revealed earlier today.

www.fratellowatches.com
