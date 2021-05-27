Impact of COVID-19 on preparation for the Certificate of Eligibility for Specialist Registration (CESR) in Ophthalmology
The Certificate of Eligibility for Specialist Registration (CESR, also called Article 14) is an alternative route to the General Medical Council’s (GMC) specialist register for persons who do not enter higher specialist training. As with a Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT), CESR allows doctors to apply for a substantive, honorary or fixed term consultant post in the National Health Service (NHS) [1]. The CESR pathway is perceived to be lengthy and complex [1, 2]. Evidence submitted as part of a CESR application is evaluated against the Ophthalmic Specialist Training (OST) curriculum and CESR candidates’ experience and training is considered to be “current and maintained” if within 5 years of the application [3].www.nature.com