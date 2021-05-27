Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Impact of COVID-19 on preparation for the Certificate of Eligibility for Specialist Registration (CESR) in Ophthalmology

By Huda Al-Hayouti, Anne-Marie Hinds, Gillian G. W. Adams
Nature.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Certificate of Eligibility for Specialist Registration (CESR, also called Article 14) is an alternative route to the General Medical Council’s (GMC) specialist register for persons who do not enter higher specialist training. As with a Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT), CESR allows doctors to apply for a substantive, honorary or fixed term consultant post in the National Health Service (NHS) [1]. The CESR pathway is perceived to be lengthy and complex [1, 2]. Evidence submitted as part of a CESR application is evaluated against the Ophthalmic Specialist Training (OST) curriculum and CESR candidates’ experience and training is considered to be “current and maintained” if within 5 years of the application [3].

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ophthalmology#Ons#General Medical Council#Cesr#Gmc#Cct#Sasc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Community pharmacy COVID-19 test distribution service extended

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. The government has extended its free Pharmacy Collect service, which provides COVID-19 lateral flow tests to patients...
Healthmooresvilletribune.com

Rehabilitation specialists complete certifications

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center announced two of its rehabilitation specialists, Laurice Morton, DPT, and Robyn Ostwalt, PTA, have completed their certifications in LSVT BIG® for training individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions, to function more normally. Leo Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT BIG®), designed specifically for large volume...
Public HealthTelegraph

Compulsory vaccines for NHS and care staff to be announced

Covid-19 vaccinations will be made compulsory for NHS and care home workers, ministers are preparing to announce. Under the plans, staff working with adults will be given 16 weeks to get vaccinated or face losing their jobs. It comes as the Government opens a consultation on Thursday into the proposal...
IndustryBusiness Wire

Global Express Delivery Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Express Delivery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Growth in the global express markets has been driven by strong domestic e-commerce sales. Domestic markets have been growing more quickly than international markets in most regions,...
Lane County, ORPosted by
Eugene, Oregon

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Guidance for activities are based on risk level. Lane County will remain in the Lower Risk level until the state achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older. At this point Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions. Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment Market research report 2021 – Future Prospects with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
MarketsSentinel

Latest Update 2021: Global Hypophosphorous Acid (Cas 6303-21-5) Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

Global Hypophosphorous Acid (Cas 6303-21-5) Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Hypophosphorous Acid (Cas 6303-21-5) Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologyretina.org

Re: Breazzano et al: Prospective Impact of Sildenafil on Chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (Ophthalmology Retina. 2020;4:1119-1123)

Re: Breazzano et al: Prospective Impact of Sildenafil on Chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (Ophthalmology Retina. 2020;4:1119-1123) on the therapeutic use of sildenafil in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR) with great interest. This article contradicts the literature available on the association of sildenafil with CSCR. ,. Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors cause relaxation of...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook And Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2031

The Worldwide Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Market Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook And Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2031

The Worldwide Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
MarketsSentinel

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Rewriting It’s Growth Cycle | Covid-19 Business Impact Analysis

The new report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market. From industry perspective this report analyses supply chain, including process chart introduction, upstream key raw material and cost analysis, distributor and downstream buyer analysis. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trend and typical downstream segment scenario, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis.