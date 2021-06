As researchers learn more about the genetic etiology of immunopathology, they have been able to more clearly understand rare but debilitating autoinflammatory conditions in ways that have improved identification and management of these diseases. At this year's European Congress of Rheumatology, two researchers outlined EULAR's new recommendations from the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) and the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) for the management of two groups of such autoinflammatory diseases: interleukin (IL)-1-mediated and Type-I interferonopathies, and suspected macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).