Classifieds for May 27

THANK YOU: We would like to take this opportunity to thank some people who deserve some recognition for helping us to restore the Memorial Garden at Brookwood High School to a place of beauty. First, a big thank you to Kari and Kaylee Leis and Staci and Shelby Leland for helping us clear out “The Jungle” when we started! Thanks also goes out to Mary Keil, Kriss Hetzel and Cari Keith. A huge thank you goes to the Arndt family: Joel, Addison, Avery, August and Justin. They were so generous to supply the lumber and labor to repair the fence in the garden which is named after their mother/grandmother. To the class of 1980 from B.H.S., we so appreciated your donation of $200 in memory of your classmate, Denise (Adams) Olson. We were able to replace some shrubs and purchase some new plants. Others who need mentioning are John Perz of Wilton for the rustic wheelbarrow he donated, to a person who wants to remain anonymous for their donation of $100, and last but not least, Lori Arndt and Sheri Flock for their donations. Without all of these special people, plus the school janitors Doug Schmitz and Joanne Brueggeman, and Mr. Travis Anderson, we could not have accomplished everything we did in the past year. Thank you all so very much. — Chris & Jerome Leland.