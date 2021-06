Books are of great importance to nerdy geeks. There are two categories of people; one that prefers reading directly from books, and the other who like to read via online sources, or the internet. But the constant in both is the love for reading. Even in the time of technology and modernization, reading books has gained a fairly significant place in our lives. People who have this habit of book reading often cannot spend a day without indulging in books or at least find it hard. Therefore, books are an essential part of our lives. The world portrayed on the pages of a book provide us with an escapee window that takes us away from the real world into the world of imagination. The magic of books is unmatchable. This is why they are very popular and in high demand as well. Custom Book Boxes are the custom boxes that are in use for the packaging of books. These packaging boxes are present in multiple choices.