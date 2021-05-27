Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MAVFI: An End-to-End Fault Analysis Framework with Anomaly Detection and Recovery for Micro Aerial Vehicles

By Yu-Shun Hsiao, Zishen Wan, Tianyu Jia, Radhika Ghosal, Arijit Raychowdhury, David Brooks, Gu-Yeon Wei, Vijay Janapa Reddi
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Yu-Shun Hsiao, Zishen Wan, Tianyu Jia, Radhika Ghosal, Arijit Raychowdhury, David Brooks, Gu-Yeon Wei, Vijay Janapa Reddi. Reliability and safety are critical in autonomous machine services, such as autonomous vehicles and aerial drones. In this paper, we first present an open-source Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) reliability analysis framework, MAVFI, to characterize transient fault's impacts on the end-to-end flight metrics, e.g., flight time, success rate. Based on our framework, it is observed that the end-to-end fault tolerance analysis is essential for characterizing system reliability. We demonstrate the planning and control stages are more vulnerable to transient faults than the visual perception stage in the common "Perception-Planning-Control (PPC)" compute pipeline. Furthermore, to improve the reliability of the MAV system, we propose two low overhead anomaly-based transient fault detection and recovery schemes based on Gaussian statistical models and autoencoder neural networks. We validate our anomaly fault protection schemes with a variety of simulated photo-realistic environments on both Intel i9 CPU and ARM Cortex-A57 on Nvidia TX2 platform. It is demonstrated that the autoencoder-based scheme can improve the system reliability by 100% recovering failure cases with less than 0.0062% computational overhead in best-case scenarios. In addition, MAVFI framework can be used for other ROS-based cyber-physical applications and is open-sourced at this https URL.

arxiv.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mav#Mavfi#Micro Aerial Vehicles#Ppc#Gaussian#Nvidia#Ros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Fraud and Anomaly Detection with Artificial Neural Networks using Python3 and Tensorflow.

Over the last few years, there has been a increasing trend in demand for the application of anomaly detection models within the field of data science — especially when it comes to the detection of fraudulent vs non-fraudulent actions. Within the following dataset, we will explore the use of a number of different predictive models, each with varying complexity. As with every good data science project, we will first examine the dataset, preprocess our data, explore the contents, train a number of models, and finally review and evaluate the results.
Technologyarxiv.org

Sensor Fusion-based GNSS Spoofing Attack Detection Framework for Autonomous Vehicles

In this study, a sensor fusion based GNSS spoofing attack detection framework is presented that consists of three concurrent strategies for an autonomous vehicle (AV): (i) prediction of location shift, (ii) detection of turns (left or right), and (iii) recognition of motion state (including standstill state). Data from multiple low-cost in-vehicle sensors (i.e., accelerometer, steering angle sensor, speed sensor, and GNSS) are fused and fed into a recurrent neural network model, which is a long short-term memory (LSTM) network for predicting the location shift, i.e., the distance that an AV travels between two consecutive timestamps. We have then combined k-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) and Dynamic Time Warping (DTW) algorithms to detect turns using data from the steering angle sensor. In addition, data from an AV's speed sensor is used to recognize the AV's motion state including the standstill state. To prove the efficacy of the sensor fusion-based attack detection framework, attack datasets are created for three unique and sophisticated spoofing attacks turn by turn, overshoot, and stop using the publicly available real-world Honda Research Institute Driving Dataset (HDD). Our analysis reveals that the sensor fusion-based detection framework successfully detects all three types of spoofing attacks within the required computational latency threshold.
Carsarxiv.org

Dual-Modality Vehicle Anomaly Detection via Bilateral Trajectory Tracing

Jingyuan Chen, Guanchen Ding, Yuchen Yang, Wenwei Han, Kangmin Xu, Tianyi Gao, Zhe Zhang, Wanping Ouyang, Hao Cai, Zhenzhong Chen. Traffic anomaly detection has played a crucial role in Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). The main challenges of this task lie in the highly diversified anomaly scenes and variational lighting conditions. Although much work has managed to identify the anomaly in homogenous weather and scene, few resolved to cope with complex ones. In this paper, we proposed a dual-modality modularized methodology for the robust detection of abnormal vehicles. We introduced an integrated anomaly detection framework comprising the following modules: background modeling, vehicle tracking with detection, mask construction, Region of Interest (ROI) backtracking, and dual-modality tracing. Concretely, we employed background modeling to filter the motion information and left the static information for later vehicle detection. For the vehicle detection and tracking module, we adopted YOLOv5 and multi-scale tracking to localize the anomalies. Besides, we utilized the frame difference and tracking results to identify the road and obtain the mask. In addition, we introduced multiple similarity estimation metrics to refine the anomaly period via backtracking. Finally, we proposed a dual-modality bilateral tracing module to refine the time further. The experiments conducted on the Track 4 testset of the NVIDIA 2021 AI City Challenge yielded a result of 0.9302 F1-Score and 3.4039 root mean square error (RMSE), indicating the effectiveness of our framework.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: PyOD: a Unified Python Library for Anomaly Detection

PyOD is a Python library with a comprehensive set of scalable, state-of-the-art (SOTA) algorithms for detecting outlying data points in multivariate data. This task is commonly referred to as Outlier Detection or Anomaly Detection. The outlier detection task aims to identify rare items, events, or observations that deviate from the...
Redwood City, CAdevops.com

Planful Debuts “Predict: Signals,” a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A

Predict Signals Gives FP&A Teams Unmatched Confidence and Strategic Insight to Drive Greater Business Impact. Redwood City, CA, June 9, 2021 – Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning, analysis (FP&A), and consolidations cloud software, today announced the launch of “Predict: Signals,” the first of a range of product releases in the Planful Predict portfolio, a suite of native artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) products that will be released in 2021 and beyond.
Technologyarxiv.org

Self-Trained One-class Classification for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection

Anomaly detection (AD), separating anomalies from normal data, has various applications across domains, from manufacturing to healthcare. While most previous works have shown to be effective for cases with fully or partially labeled data, they are less practical for AD applications due to tedious data labeling processes. In this work, we focus on unsupervised AD problems whose entire training data are unlabeled and may contain both normal and anomalous samples. To tackle this problem, we build a robust one-class classification framework via data refinement. To refine the data accurately, we propose an ensemble of one-class classifiers, each of which is trained on a disjoint subset of training data. Moreover, we propose a self-training of deep representation one-class classifiers (STOC) that iteratively refines the data and deep representations. In experiments, we show the efficacy of our method for unsupervised anomaly detection on benchmarks from image and tabular data domains. For example, with a 10% anomaly ratio on CIFAR-10 data, the proposed method outperforms state-of-the-art one-class classification method by 6.3 AUC and 12.5 average precision.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implicit field learning for unsupervised anomaly detection in medical images

We propose a novel unsupervised out-of-distribution detection method for medical images based on implicit fields image representations. In our approach, an auto-decoder feed-forward neural network learns the distribution of healthy images in the form of a mapping between spatial coordinates and probabilities over a proxy for tissue types. At inference time, the learnt distribution is used to retrieve, from a given test image, a restoration, i.e. an image maximally consistent with the input one but belonging to the healthy distribution. Anomalies are localized using the voxel-wise probability predicted by our model for the restored image. We tested our approach in the task of unsupervised localization of gliomas on brain MR images and compared it to several other VAE-based anomaly detection methods. Results show that the proposed technique substantially outperforms them (average DICE 0.640 vs 0.518 for the best performing VAE-based alternative) while also requiring considerably less computing time.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Context-Free TextSpotter for Real-Time and Mobile End-to-End Text Detection and Recognition

In the deployment of scene-text spotting systems on mobile platforms, lightweight models with low computation are preferable. In concept, end-to-end (E2E) text spotting is suitable for such purposes because it performs text detection and recognition in a single model. However, current state-of-the-art E2E methods rely on heavy feature extractors, recurrent sequence modellings, and complex shape aligners to pursue accuracy, which means their computations are still heavy. We explore the opposite direction: How far can we go without bells and whistles in E2E text spotting? To this end, we propose a text-spotting method that consists of simple convolutions and a few post-processes, named Context-Free TextSpotter. Experiments using standard benchmarks show that Context-Free TextSpotter achieves real-time text spotting on a GPU with only three million parameters, which is the smallest and fastest among existing deep text spotters, with an acceptable transcription quality degradation compared to heavier ones. Further, we demonstrate that our text spotter can run on a smartphone with affordable latency, which is valuable for building stand-alone OCR applications.
Industryarxiv.org

Early fault detection with multi-target neural networks

Wind power is seeing a strong growth around the world. At the same time, shrinking profit margins in the energy markets let wind farm managers explore options for cost reductions in the turbine operation and maintenance. Sensor-based condition monitoring facilitates remote diagnostics of turbine subsystems, enabling faster responses when unforeseen maintenance is required. Condition monitoring with data from the turbines' supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems was proposed and SCADA-based fault detection and diagnosis approaches introduced based on single-task normal operation models of turbine state variables. As the number of SCADA channels has grown strongly, thousands of independent single-target models are in place today for monitoring a single turbine. Multi-target learning was recently proposed to limit the number of models. This study applied multi-target neural networks to the task of early fault detection in drive-train components. The accuracy and delay of detecting gear bearing faults were compared to state-of-the-art single-target approaches. We found that multi-target multi-layer perceptrons (MLPs) detected faults at least as early and in many cases earlier than single-target MLPs. The multi-target MLPs could detect faults up to several days earlier than the single-target models. This can deliver a significant advantage in the planning and performance of maintenance work. At the same time, the multi-target MLPs achieved the same level of prediction stability.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Enhancing UEBA with Compute Provisioning Anomaly Detection

While we tend to talk about them as if they were a single entity, cloud environments are typically composed of multiple accounts across different global regions, with many users that have varying levels of privileged access. It's this complexity that heightens the risk of compromised credentials and insider threats. User...
Technologyarxiv.org

Analysis of Large Scale Aerial Terrestrial Networks with mmWave Backhauling

Service providers are considering the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to enhance wireless connectivity of cellular networks. To provide connectivity, UAVs have to be backhauled through terrestrial base stations (BSs) to the core network. In particular, we consider millimeter-wave (mmWave) backhauling in the downlink of a hybrid aerial-terrestrial network, where the backhaul links are subject to beamforming misalignment errors. In the proposed model, the user equipment (UE) can connect to either a ground BS or a UAV, where we differentiate between two transmission schemes according to the backhaul status. In one scheme, the UEs are served by the UAVs regardless of whether the backhaul links are good or not. In the other scheme, the UAVs are aware of the backhaul links status, and hence, only the subset of successfully backhauled UAVs can serve the UEs. Using stochastic geometry, the performance of the proposed model is assessed in terms of coverage probability and validated against Monte-Carlo simulations. Several insights are provided for determining some system parameters including the UAVs altitude and required number and the beamforming misalignment error of the backhaul link. The obtained results highlight the impact of the UAVs backhaul link on the UE experience.
Computersarxiv.org

Graph Neural Network-Based Anomaly Detection in Multivariate Time Series

Given high-dimensional time series data (e.g., sensor data), how can we detect anomalous events, such as system faults and attacks? More challengingly, how can we do this in a way that captures complex inter-sensor relationships, and detects and explains anomalies which deviate from these relationships? Recently, deep learning approaches have enabled improvements in anomaly detection in high-dimensional datasets; however, existing methods do not explicitly learn the structure of existing relationships between variables, or use them to predict the expected behavior of time series. Our approach combines a structure learning approach with graph neural networks, additionally using attention weights to provide explainability for the detected anomalies. Experiments on two real-world sensor datasets with ground truth anomalies show that our method detects anomalies more accurately than baseline approaches, accurately captures correlations between sensors, and allows users to deduce the root cause of a detected anomaly.
Computersarxiv.org

Unsupervised Anomaly Detection Ensembles using Item Response Theory

Constructing an ensemble from a heterogeneous set of unsupervised anomaly detection methods is challenging because the class labels or the ground truth is unknown. Thus, traditional ensemble techniques that use the response variable or the class labels cannot be used to construct an ensemble for unsupervised anomaly detection. We use...
Softwarearxiv.org

Federated Learning for Internet of Things: A Federated Learning Framework for On-device Anomaly Data Detection

Federated learning can be a promising solution for enabling IoT cybersecurity (i.e., anomaly detection in the IoT environment) while preserving data privacy and mitigating the high communication/storage overhead (e.g., high-frequency data from time-series sensors) of centralized over-the-cloud approaches. In this paper, to further push forward this direction with a comprehensive study in both algorithm and system design, we build FedIoT platform that contains a synthesized dataset using N-BaIoT, FedDetect algorithm, and a system design for IoT devices. Furthermore, the proposed FedDetect learning framework improves the performance by utilizing an adaptive optimizer (e.g., Adam) and a cross-round learning rate scheduler. In a network of realistic IoT devices (Raspberry PI), we evaluate FedIoT platform and FedDetect algorithm in both model and system performance. Our results demonstrate the efficacy of federated learning in detecting a large range of attack types. The system efficiency analysis indicates that both end-to-end training time and memory cost are affordable and promising for resource-constrained IoT devices. The source code is publicly available.
Softwarearxiv.org

Time Series Anomaly Detection for Cyber-physical Systems via Neural System Identification and Bayesian Filtering

Recent advances in AIoT technologies have led to an increasing popularity of utilizing machine learning algorithms to detect operational failures for cyber-physical systems (CPS). In its basic form, an anomaly detection module monitors the sensor measurements and actuator states from the physical plant, and detects anomalies in these measurements to identify abnormal operation status. Nevertheless, building effective anomaly detection models for CPS is rather challenging as the model has to accurately detect anomalies in presence of highly complicated system dynamics and unknown amount of sensor noise. In this work, we propose a novel time series anomaly detection method called Neural System Identification and Bayesian Filtering (NSIBF) in which a specially crafted neural network architecture is posed for system identification, i.e., capturing the dynamics of CPS in a dynamical state-space model; then a Bayesian filtering algorithm is naturally applied on top of the "identified" state-space model for robust anomaly detection by tracking the uncertainty of the hidden state of the system recursively over time. We provide qualitative as well as quantitative experiments with the proposed method on a synthetic and three real-world CPS datasets, showing that NSIBF compares favorably to the state-of-the-art methods with considerable improvements on anomaly detection in CPS.
Computersarxiv.org

Variational Quantum Anomaly Detection: Unsupervised mapping of phase diagrams on a physical quantum computer

One of the most promising applications of quantum computing is simulating quantum many-body systems. However, there is still a need for methods to efficiently investigate these systems in a native way, capturing their full complexity. Here, we propose variational quantum anomaly detection, an unsupervised quantum machine learning algorithm to analyze quantum data from quantum simulation. The algorithm is used to extract the phase diagram of a system with no prior physical knowledge and can be performed end-to-end on the same quantum device that the system is simulated on. We showcase its capabilities by mapping out the phase diagram of the one-dimensional extended Bose Hubbard model with dimerized hoppings, which exhibits a symmetry protected topological phase. Further, we show that it can be used with readily accessible devices nowadays and perform the algorithm on a real quantum computer.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Simultaneous Training of Partially Masked Neural Networks

For deploying deep learning models to lower end devices, it is necessary to train less resource-demanding variants of state-of-the-art architectures. This does not eliminate the need for more expensive models as they have a higher performance. In order to avoid training two separate models, we show that it is possible to train neural networks in such a way that a predefined 'core' subnetwork can be split-off from the trained full network with remarkable good performance. We extend on prior methods that focused only on core networks of smaller width, while we focus on supporting arbitrary core network architectures. Our proposed training scheme switches consecutively between optimizing only the core part of the network and the full one. The accuracy of the full model remains comparable, while the core network achieves better performance than when it is trained in isolation. In particular, we show that training a Transformer with a low-rank core gives a low-rank model with superior performance than when training the low-rank model alone. We analyze our training scheme theoretically, and show its convergence under assumptions that are either standard or practically justified. Moreover, we show that the developed theoretical framework allows analyzing many other partial training schemes for neural networks.
Computersarxiv.org

FastAno: Fast Anomaly Detection via Spatio-temporal Patch Transformation

Video anomaly detection has gained significant attention due to the increasing requirements of automatic monitoring for surveillance videos. Especially, the prediction based approach is one of the most studied methods to detect anomalies by predicting frames that include abnormal events in the test set after learning with the normal frames of the training set. However, a lot of prediction networks are computationally expensive owing to the use of pre-trained optical flow networks, or fail to detect abnormal situations because of their strong generative ability to predict even the anomalies. To address these shortcomings, we propose spatial rotation transformation (SRT) and temporal mixing transformation (TMT) to generate irregular patch cuboids within normal frame cuboids in order to enhance the learning of normal features. Additionally, the proposed patch transformation is used only during the training phase, allowing our model to detect abnormal frames at fast speed during inference. Our model is evaluated on three anomaly detection benchmarks, achieving competitive accuracy and surpassing all the previous works in terms of speed.
Computersarxiv.org

Lorenz System State Stability Identification using Neural Networks

Nonlinear dynamical systems such as Lorenz63 equations are known to be chaotic in nature and sensitive to initial conditions. As a result, a small perturbation in the initial conditions results in deviation in state trajectory after a few time steps. The algorithms and computational resources needed to accurately identify the system states vary depending on whether the solution is in transition region or not. We refer to the transition and non-transition regions as unstable and stable regions respectively. We label a system state to be stable if it's immediate past and future states reside in the same regime. However, at a given time step we don't have the prior knowledge about whether system is in stable or unstable region. In this paper, we develop and train a feed forward (multi-layer perceptron) Neural Network to classify the system states of a Lorenz system as stable and unstable. We pose this task as a supervised learning problem where we train the neural network on Lorenz system which have states labeled as stable or unstable. We then test the ability of the neural network models to identify the stable and unstable states on a different Lorenz system that is generated using different initial conditions. We also evaluate the classification performance in the mismatched case i.e., when the initial conditions for training and validation data are sampled from different intervals. We show that certain normalization schemes can greatly improve the performance of neural networks in especially these mismatched scenarios. The classification framework developed in the paper can be a preprocessor for a larger context of sequential decision making framework where the decision making is performed based on observed stable or unstable states.