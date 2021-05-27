Cancel
Hutchinson, MN

Margie A. Kirchhoff, 86

crowrivermedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargie A. Kirchhoff, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 21, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial services were Thursday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Elizabeth Kurth. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Beautiful Savior” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Honorary urn bearers were Amy Richardson, Cassandra Howe, Allyson Kurth, Kristine Kirchhoff, Kelsie Dascher and Megan Dascher.

www.crowrivermedia.com
