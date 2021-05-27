Margie A. Kirchhoff, 86

A federal judge in Texas has thrown out a lawsuit filed by 117 employees of Houston's Methodist Hospital system targeting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. According to the ruling, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston said that lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges' claims that vaccines are "experimental and dangerous" were "false" and "irrelevant." Hughes also said that COVID-19 vaccines being a condition of employment is not coercion, as Bridges and the other plaintiffs contended.