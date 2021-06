Pennsylvania State Police have released their DUI statistics for 2020 and it shows a dramatic reduction in the number of DUI arrests. Troopers across Pennsylvania made 18,412 DUI arrests in 2020, which represents a 17 percent decrease from 2019, when police made 22,139 arrests. Troopers also investigated 4,157 DUI-related crashes in 2020. In Troop A, which covers most of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties along with all of Somerset and Cambria Counties, troopers made 1,118 arrests and investigated 316 crashes. There were no investigations that required a Drug Recognition Expert drug influence evaluation in the region.