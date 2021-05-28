Why Cayuga County is pushing to get young people vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccine clinics at schools. A late afternoon clinic at Fingerlakes Mall. Messages reminding residents other places where they could get their shots. With the countdown until the end of the school year, it's also a make-or-break time for the Cayuga County Health Department. They know it will get harder to vaccinate eligible children — individuals age 12-17 can get the Pfizer vaccine — once schools break for the summer.auburnpub.com