Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cupertino, CA

Help is available for students who would like support in processing the mass shooting in San Jose. Psychological Services is offering a second online support group this afternoon –

deanza.edu
 22 days ago

– starting at 3 p.m. Please direct students to the Psychological Services website for information on how to participate. Employees who would like to speak with a counselor can do so through the Employee Assistance Program. There are also opportunities to show support for the families of the victims, and...

www.deanza.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cupertino, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Stanford, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cupertino, CA
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Group#Mass Shooting#The Stanford Blood Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.