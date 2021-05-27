Help is available for students who would like support in processing the mass shooting in San Jose. Psychological Services is offering a second online support group this afternoon –
– starting at 3 p.m. Please direct students to the Psychological Services website for information on how to participate. Employees who would like to speak with a counselor can do so through the Employee Assistance Program. There are also opportunities to show support for the families of the victims, and...www.deanza.edu