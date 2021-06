Does no one else find it strange, mind-boggling and infuriating that our governor REFUSED FEDERAL MONEY that is supposed to be helping Iowans? Kim Reynolds said no thanks, we’re all fine, especially those of us who live in the governor’s mansion and make regular appearances on Fox News. Democratic candidates for office, please, please hammer this in your campaigns as an example of how one party rule is ruining our state. Our Republican governor gave back money that belonged to Iowans. Money from the federal government that was intended for people. How pathetically bad is that. And from the Iowa press? Crickets…