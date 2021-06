How money is split in a wrongful death settlement depends upon what survivors the deceased person left behind. Each state has its own laws as to how money will be split in a wrongful death settlement. In Pennsylvania, according to statute PA §§ Title 42, Chap 83, Section 8301, surviving spouses, children, and parents can get money in a wrongful death pay-out. Siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents and other relatives cannot be a part of the settlement, even if they were dependent on the deceased. If there are no surviving spouse, children, or parents, then a wrongful death claim cannot be brought.