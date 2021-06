Header image by James Hornsby. At the start of this year, we continued our tradition of showcasing artists that we believe are going to be heavyweights by the year's end, in the form of our 'Artists to Watch' list. This year, almost every single act we included had already released a single or two, which we saw as a bit of assurance that they did indeed have what it takes to strive in the year ahead. Rest For The Wicked, however, was an exception; an act that showed potential and promise without even a single snippet of music out, but instead, was based solely on the talents of the two forces that make up the project.