Bridge Street Theatre Returns to Live Performance with the Bridge Street Belly Dance Project
Catskill’s Bridge Street Theatre returns to live performance on June 12 with what has always been one of its most exciting and popular annual events: the 2021 edition of Bridge Street Belly Dance. A 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening show will be presented at the theatre, located at 44 West Bridge Street, for an extremely limited audience with special safety measures in place for attendees. For details on precautions being taken and requirements for admittance, visit https://bridgest.org/covid-safety-rules-at-bst/.www.hudsonvalley360.com