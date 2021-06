Way back in 2017, Playdead’s former co-founder revealed their new studio, Jumpship, and a brief tease of an upcoming sci-fi title, Somerville. And then, seemingly nothing but silence. Until now, that is. At Xbox’s E3 showcase, we finally got our first big look at Somerville, which you can check out below. It looks like another quality adventure/platformer game, although we don’t know much about the plot aside from trying to keep your family whole again during a massive disaster, which likely has something to do with all of those mysterious black monoliths. Somerville is set for a 2022 release, and should definitely delight fans of Limbo and Inside.