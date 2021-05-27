‘GIRL WITH A CAMERA’ – a new work by author Byron Nilsson, Presented by The Two Of Us Productions ”

COPAKE — Roeliff Jansen Community Library is holding its second annual Teen & Youth Job Fair beginning at noon May 15 at the library, 9091 Route 22, Copake. Looking for a summer job or internship? Then drop by Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s second annual Teen & Youth Job Fair, where more than a dozen local businesses and organizations will be on-site to meet, interview and maybe hire you! Employers attending this year’s Fair include Big Y, Tanglewood, Stewart’s Shops, Four Brothers, Camp Anne, Catamount, and more! So dress for success and show up ready to Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s Teen & Youth Job Fair! The 2021 Fair will be held outdoors, with a rain date of May 22, in case of inclement weather. Masks and social distancing are required. Open to ages 14-24. Light refreshments provided. For information on hours and events, call 518-325-4101.