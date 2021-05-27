Cancel
Columbia County, NY

‘GIRL WITH A CAMERA’ – a new work by author Byron Nilsson, Presented by The Two Of Us Productions ”

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPAKE — The Two Of Us Productions, the award winning theater company based in Columbia County NY, is pleased to present Girl With A Camera, a new work by Byron Nilsson on Saturday evening June 5th, 2021 in the 8th production in their 2021 Virtual Live-Staged Reading Series. How does...

New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Copake, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Teen and Youth Job Fair

COPAKE — Roeliff Jansen Community Library is holding its second annual Teen & Youth Job Fair beginning at noon May 15 at the library, 9091 Route 22, Copake. Looking for a summer job or internship? Then drop by Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s second annual Teen & Youth Job Fair, where more than a dozen local businesses and organizations will be on-site to meet, interview and maybe hire you! Employers attending this year’s Fair include Big Y, Tanglewood, Stewart’s Shops, Four Brothers, Camp Anne, Catamount, and more! So dress for success and show up ready to Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s Teen & Youth Job Fair! The 2021 Fair will be held outdoors, with a rain date of May 22, in case of inclement weather. Masks and social distancing are required. Open to ages 14-24. Light refreshments provided. For information on hours and events, call 518-325-4101.