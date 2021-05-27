Summer Play Lab is back

Seldom has a name change made such a difference. Howard Jones (ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) re-emerged from a five-year hiatus to unveil THE DEVIL YOU KNOW‘s 2014 debut album “The Beauty of Destruction”, and sensible folk rejoiced, not least because one of the few truly great voices of metal’s post-millennial surge was back and sounding better than ever. In truth, however, neither that record nor its solid follow-up (2015’s “They Bleed Red”) seemed to make best use of the Ohio man’s talents. Everything finally clicked when the band became LIGHT THE TORCH, seemingly inspired by a shift in musical direction. Gone were the trappings of metalcore and other 21st century metallic fads, replaced by exactly the kind of huge, memorable metal songs to which Jones’s voice is so gloriously suited. The redubbed crew’s debut, “Revival”, was an absolute joy, as guitarist Francesco Artusato‘s endless supply of catchy but crushing riffs underpinned the former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman’s finest vocal performance yet. No wheels were being reinvented, of course, but it was undeniably great to hear Jones soar.