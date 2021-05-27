A Conversation with Jack Livings, author of ‘The Blizzard Party’
In today's Conversation, Edward Schwarzschild, NYS Writers Institute fellow and director of Creative Writing at UAlbany, interviews writer and novelist Jack Livings. Jack Livings is author of the novel, The Blizzard Party, a panoramic novel set in New York City during the catastrophic blizzard of February 1978. Livings is also the author of the short story collection, The Dog: Stories, which was awarded the PEN / Robert W. Bingham Prize and the Rome Prize for Literature, and was named a Best Book of the Year by the Times Literary Supplement.