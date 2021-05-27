Carroll Police call log May 26, 2021

The sentence for a Carroll man accused of breaking into a pickup truck last November was handed down Thursday. According to Carroll County District Court records, 19-year-old Dalton Lee Andrew Maples pled guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison. However, the sentence, along with over $1,700 in fines and surcharges, were suspended, and Maples was instead placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services as part of an agreement with prosecutors. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Maples and three other men, identified as 22-year-old Devin Christian Morrison and 19-year-old Charles James Rowland and 18-year-old Austin Lee Wheeler, all of Carroll, broke into a truck parked in the 100 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 5, removing several items from inside and causing over $2,000 in damage to the vehicle.