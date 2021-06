Don’t you wonder why the City Council voted against the sincere desires of us regarding the. Eden Development? What is in it for them …? Perhaps, they betrayed the Citizens for personal gain. Wined and dined monetary contributions for personal use. The attention they got from developers and such will soon forget them. However, we won’t! WE WILL REMEMBER AND VOTE ALL OF THEM OUT OF OFFICE IN THE FUTURE. THEIR REPUTATION IS RUINED!