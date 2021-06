Portable document format or PDF is a format, which is used for saving files that cannot be modified but still easily shared and printed. Users can limit access to a PDF file by setting a password for it. This will protect the document and can be accessed only with a password. Password protection can also be set for editing, printing, and copying. However, many users that are less familiar with PDF security will not know how to add or remove password from pdf. In this article, we will show you many methods through which you can add or remove the password from PDFs.