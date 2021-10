Rev. Edward (Ted) Robinson, pastor at the United Church of Mapleton from 1966-1970, and his wife, Barbara, returned to Mapleton for a visit Wednesday, Oct. 6. A potluck supper was held in the fellowship hall so that as many members of the congregation as possible could greet them and spend time reminiscing. Dr. John Lester and his wife Molly were also here from their retirement home in Fairmont, along with several others who took the opportunity to get together after too many years of not seeing each other. Barb Robinson and Dr. Lester shared stories, while Norma Baack and Pastor Ed perused pictures from the past.

