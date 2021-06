History will tell you that N.C. State has some work to do. Winners of the opening game in the Super Regional Round have gone on to win the three-game series 80% of the time. Arkansas did its part, getting off to a good start with a 21-2 win over the Wolfpack. Game 2 is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday in Fayetteville. It was the largest margin of defeat for Elliott Avent’s bunch this season, and just their second double-digit loss of the year.