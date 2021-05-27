Cancel
De Soto High School Class of '21

Winona Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe Soto High School will hold its graduation ceremonies at 7 p,m. May 28 at the De Soto High School Gymnasium. Zoey Boardman, Vincent Buchner, Austin Faulkner, Cezar Garcia, Ellie George, Paighton Glasson, Lily Greener, Ellie Greeno, Aiden Grelle, April Haakenson, Aiden Hall, Emma Hobbs, Gage Kennedy, Emilee Koch, Kenzy Kreuzer, Dalton Kukes, Keith Kunert, Jacob Kurszewski, Alan Matson, Quinton Nies, Ella Penchi, Natalie Randa, Lilli Runice, Elynn Russell-Miller, Trevor Sanding, Alex Scoville, Cierra Spears, Logan Stangel, Andrew Thompson, Jordan Young.

