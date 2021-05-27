Cancel
Special Freddy Awards Celebration airs TONIGHT!

By Eve Russo
WFMZ-TV Online
 28 days ago

The musical class of 2021 will be honored Thursday night when a special Freddy Awards TV Celebration airs right here on 69 WFMZ-TV and online at WFMZ.com. It's been an unusual year, of course, but students, teachers, the community, and the State Theatre rallied together to see that the show goes on!

