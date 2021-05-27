Special Freddy Awards Celebration airs TONIGHT!

K-Pop group BLACKPINK is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special event, we tell you about it here. After BTS which recently celebrated their eighth anniversary and is about to release a new album, it’s the turn of K-Pop group, BLACKPINK, to blow out their candles. Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie were revealed five years ago, in August 2016 with the project Square One in which we found in particular the pieces “Whistle” and “Boombayah”. A few years later, they became the highest-ranked K-Pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream” in 2020 which started in 13th place. So, and to celebrate their fifth anniversary, they teased about social networks a special event, the “4 + 1 Project”, we let you discover the publication just below.