PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Nicholas P. Davis, 49, 157 Dickens Drive STE B, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to grand larceny before Judge Robert Waters and was sentenced to one year in the North Central Regional Jail with no days credited for time served. The matter of restitution will be left open for 30 days. He was ordered to pay court costs. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied.