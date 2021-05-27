Linwood M. Johnson, Jr., age 83, of Dolphin, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born in Dolphin and was the son of the late Rena and Linwood Johnson, Sr. He is survived by his bride of 43 years, Rosalene Lewis Johnson; a brother, Charles W. Johnson and his wife, Patricia; a nephew, Chip Johnson; a great-nephew, Patrick Johnson; a sister-in-law, Martha Cameron, and his favorite pet cat, Gypsy. He was a lifelong member of Liberty Church, Lawrenceville, VA, where he served as Trustee for many years and held various other leadership positions in the church. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 50 years of service, serving as mail carrier and Postmaster at several locations. He also worked with Electrolux Corporation in sales for over 50 years, during which time he earned many awards. He was a member of the Bluebird Society, placing countless bluebird houses all over. He was also a member of Central Brunswick Ruritan Club for over 50 years. Linwood enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and gardener.