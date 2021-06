Toby Dwyer used to spend two hours a day, five days a week, helping to build a rectory for a Rossford church until the pandemic disrupted the work in March of 2020. One of about three dozen participating Penta Career Center students, he said he was happy to have been able to recently return to the site and help finish the basement of a two-story brick masonry at All Saints Catholic Church on Lime City Road, most of which was built in the 2019-2020 school year.