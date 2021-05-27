Cancel
Fish adapt to ocean acidification by modifying gene expression

Science Daily
 22 days ago

Human-driven global change is challenging the scientific community to understand how marine species might adapt to predicted environmental conditions in the near-future (e.g. hypoxia, ocean warming, and ocean acidification). The effects of the uptake of anthropogenic atmospheric CO2 by oceans affects (i.e. ocean acidification) propagate across the biological hierarchy, from changes in the building blocks of life at nano-scales to organism, physiology and behaviour through ecosystem processes and their properties.

#Oceans#Fish#Ocean Acidification#Genetic Material#Marine Life#Hku
