High School

Reimagine Montbello Year-End Update

dpsk12.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have made so much progress this school year toward the development of the new Montbello High School and feeder middle school. Through the Reimagine Montbello process and in partnership with a community-led SPSAC (School Principal Selection Advisory Committee), we have hired Neisa Lynch and Julio Contreras as our school leaders. We have also established the Representative Community Working Group, who partners with these leaders to craft design principles and determine the schools’ vision, mission, high-level academic program, staff characteristics, school culture elements, and future facility design.

High School
Education
Family Relationshipswoodbridge.k12.nj.us

End of Year Information

As we count down the days, we at Kennedy Park, first off want to say “Thank You” to all of our parents and family members who have been so very understanding, patient, and cooperative during this very unusual school year!. We want to wish all of our Preschool and Kindergarten...
Educationschodack.k12.ny.us

2021-22 School Year Update

As of this afternoon, there is no state guidance regarding the reopening of our schools for the fall of the 2021-22 school year. As the summer approaches, we are patiently awaiting new requirements before reworking health and safety protocols (mask-wearing, social distancing, etc.), the instructional program (hybrid, virtual, etc.), and other areas that impact our operations (transportation, isolation rooms, pick-up and drop off, etc.). Throughout the spring, we have been anticipating and planning for a full return to in-person instruction for all students, though this may not necessarily be allowed by the state.
Educationscusd.edu

End-of-Year Message – 2020-2021

As we conclude this school year and look back at the previous year and a half, I’ve been inspired by the resiliency of our students, families, teachers and staff. Navigating learning during a global pandemic was incredibly challenging and required flexibility and grace. The Sac City Unified community demonstrated enormous strength as we faced one of the most challenging times in our lives.
Educationbellinghamschools.org

End of the school year and the One Schoolhouse Award

We made it! Here we are at the last week of school of an incredible, challenging and unforgettable school year. This weekend we honored our graduating class of 2021 with in-person ceremonies at Civic Field. It was amazing to be surrounded by staff, students and families recognizing this incredible milestone for our seniors that have been so resilient this past year and so deserving of this celebration. You can see photos from our day at Civic and watch videos of Squalicum, Bellingham, Sehome and Options high schools’ graduation events.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Middle and high schools share 3-year site focus plan updates

Winters Middle and Winters High School principals gave updates on their site’s three-year single focus plan to the Board of Trustees at he Winters Joint Unified School District’s June 3 meeting. Winters Middle School (WMS) WMS Principal Phoebe Girimonte told the board that last year her school selected Professional Learning...
EducationBonner County Daily Bee

Homeschool academy celebrates end of school year

The Homeschool Academy celebrated its fifth year Friday with its fourth annual party at City Beach. Melinda Rossman, principal at the THA said the school currently has 78 families and 99 students. Coming into the fall, she'll have some openings for new families after a year of restricted class sizes.
EducationRecord-Journal

What A Way To End The School Year!

We missed seeing so many Club kids, families, Board members, and Club Alumni all together! Definitely a memorable event, and we could not be more grateful for the support!. Shoutout to our friends at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, BME Vending, and Masters Manna for the support and putting on a show for the kids! Another shoutout to our staff, volunteers, Club kid speakers, Board Members, and PAC for making this event possible in the first place! What a team I’ve been blessed with Oh and who could forget a surprise performance from Mayor Dickinson.
Madison, SDdsu.edu

Students Earn Regents’ Recognition

The South Dakota Board of Regents recognized student organizations from Dakota State University for excellence in academic, community, and organizational work. DSU student groups receiving the special regents’ awards were:. Award for Academic Excellence. The goals of Phi Beta Lambda are to encourage career preparation, leadership development, and academic excellence...
Warrenton, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Graduation ends challenging year at Warrenton High

The Warrenton High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 12, marked a day of collective relief over the end of a challenging year, and also a celebration of the diverse student body that made it through that year together. “I’m super excited. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,”...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

LCF President To Retire At The End of The Year

LINCOLN–(News Release June 14)–The Lincoln Community Foundation announced Barbara Bartle will retire at year’s end. Barbara was named President of the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) in 2010. Under her leadership, LCF has grown substantially, initiating significant programs which have increased philanthropy in the community while creating new partnerships with government, business, nonprofits, and neighborhoods. Barbara’s notable career spans 48 years of fundraising, program development, community engagement, and teaching.
Lehman, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

The end of a school year spent in the classroom

LEHMAN, Pa. — Dismissal time on the last day of school in the Lake Lehman School district was full of smiles and cheers from students, teachers, and parents. "Very excited, and there was like a lot of people, and it was very chaotic," said seventh-grader Cadence Rindock. "They did a...
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Stein column: Challenging year ends in joy

After a year of social distancing, I recently got about 200 hugs in a single day. But I think they were meant for somebody else. I think they were meant for the teachers, staff and parents whose efforts got our students through the most challenging year in memory. After more...
EducationSalem News Online

End of the school year fun at West Branch

The West Branch Early Learning Center held its annual field day June 4 for students in grades kindergarten through second. The children enjoyed participating in fun and skills events while watched by parents, grandparents and others.(Submitted photos)
Roscommon, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

END OF THE YEAR TRADITION

END OF THE YEAR TRADITION For the third year in a row, Roscommon Elementary School students were treated to a pizza and ice cream party. The outdoor luncheon took place June 4. (Courtesy photo) ...
Educationcooperstowncs.org

Elementary School End of Year Schedule

The end of the 2020-21 school year is quickly drawing to a close. There are many important events occurring in a short period of time. To keep everyone informed, we are providing you with the following schedule of upcoming events. Please feel free to contact the school with any questions you might have about the end of the school year.
Mental Healthbbg.life

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
PreschoolAmherstbee.com

END-OF-YEAR CELEBRATION –

On Thursday, June 17, Four Seasons Child Care held its end-of-the-year picnic for all its student families.The event included a graduation for the pre-K class as well as a moving-up ceremony for preschool students. Billy Buffalo was in attendance, thanks to John Polka, one of the child care’s graduate’s parents, who works for the Bills. Mr. No the Balloon Guy […]
EducationThe News Guard

Native Student Association ending busy year

The Native Student Association has had a busy season of wrapping up the school year. From a visit from SupaMan to an in-progress mural. According to Desi Clausing, Indian Education Specialist “NSA finished up the end of the year strong for all students at Taft 7-12. Bringing awareness to suicide prevention, Native American cultural growth and growing self worth in prevention of bullying by having special guest known as Supaman.
CollegesCity Journal

Reimagining Higher Education

The pandemic caught traditional, four-year colleges off guard, and they (and their students) have paid a high price. College enrollments for fall 2020 declined by 16 percent and 43 percent among freshmen and international students, respectively. Since the pandemic began, undergraduate enrollment is down 5.9 percent—and community college enrollment by 11.3 percent—according to data (as of March 25) from the National Student Clearinghouse. If forecasts for fall 2021 hold, traditional colleges are in for another rough year.