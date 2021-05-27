Reimagine Montbello Year-End Update

As of this afternoon, there is no state guidance regarding the reopening of our schools for the fall of the 2021-22 school year. As the summer approaches, we are patiently awaiting new requirements before reworking health and safety protocols (mask-wearing, social distancing, etc.), the instructional program (hybrid, virtual, etc.), and other areas that impact our operations (transportation, isolation rooms, pick-up and drop off, etc.). Throughout the spring, we have been anticipating and planning for a full return to in-person instruction for all students, though this may not necessarily be allowed by the state.