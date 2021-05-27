Reimagine Montbello Year-End Update
We have made so much progress this school year toward the development of the new Montbello High School and feeder middle school. Through the Reimagine Montbello process and in partnership with a community-led SPSAC (School Principal Selection Advisory Committee), we have hired Neisa Lynch and Julio Contreras as our school leaders. We have also established the Representative Community Working Group, who partners with these leaders to craft design principles and determine the schools’ vision, mission, high-level academic program, staff characteristics, school culture elements, and future facility design.www.dpsk12.org