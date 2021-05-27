RECIPE: These icing-drizzled buckwheat waffles with apple pie filling are perfect for breakfast or dessert

Lisa Storch went head-to-head with Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay last year and came out champion. In the process, she also bested her brother, Matt Storch, the noted chef-owner of Match in Norwalk and Match Burger Lobster in Westport. While that episode’s dish was kreplach, a dumpling in Jewish cuisine, here Storch whips up buckwheat waffles with apple pie filling and cinnamon roll icing drizzle. “I love cooked apples,” says Storch, owner of Catch a Healthy Habit in Fairfield. “Apple pie is probably my favorite dessert, so pairing the cooked apples with the waffles mimicked that a bit. The cinnamon roll drizzle elevates the dish. This is a great breakfast, brunch or anytime-of-the-day dish.”