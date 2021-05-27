Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westport, CT

RECIPE: These icing-drizzled buckwheat waffles with apple pie filling are perfect for breakfast or dessert

By Pamela Brown
connecticutmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Storch went head-to-head with Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay last year and came out champion. In the process, she also bested her brother, Matt Storch, the noted chef-owner of Match in Norwalk and Match Burger Lobster in Westport. While that episode’s dish was kreplach, a dumpling in Jewish cuisine, here Storch whips up buckwheat waffles with apple pie filling and cinnamon roll icing drizzle. “I love cooked apples,” says Storch, owner of Catch a Healthy Habit in Fairfield. “Apple pie is probably my favorite dessert, so pairing the cooked apples with the waffles mimicked that a bit. The cinnamon roll drizzle elevates the dish. This is a great breakfast, brunch or anytime-of-the-day dish.”

www.connecticutmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Food & Drinks
City
Westport, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Norwalk, CT
Westport, CT
Lifestyle
Westport, CT
Food & Drinks
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Bobby Flay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Apples#Icing#Rhubarb Pie#Food Drink#The Food Network#Match Burger Lobster#Jewish#Catch A Healthy Habit#Belgian#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Westport, CTdarientimes.com

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...
Westport, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

OPINION: Llama, Llama, Who’s Your Drama Mama?

I counted the minutes, which seemed preferable to sheep or counting crows (although I have always had a bit of a thing for Adam Durantz) but here I was waiting in line, online, like the rest of Connecticut, trying to book a vaccine appointment. At a certain point I must...
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Norwalk, CTHartford Courant

Norwalk aquarium looking for committed volunteers to spend time in its shark tank

Forget Shark Week. Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium is looking for folks who want to have a shark year. The aquarium is looking for experienced scuba divers who want to spend time inside its 110,000 gallon shark tank as part of the “Ocean Beyond the Sound” exhibit. Six sand tiger sharks and one lemon shark, each between 7 and 9 feet long, share the tanks. One of the divers has a communications mask and explains why all the divers feel safe among the sharks.