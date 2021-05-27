Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Housemade pasta helped 4 Seasons in Danbury overcome a pandemic opening

By Erik Ofgang
connecticutmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the worst times in history to open a restaurant. 4 Seasons Mediterranean Cuisine opened in early 2020, and before the restaurant, which specializes in Italian food, could establish a customer base, the coronavirus entered the U.S. and the shutdown began. “Nobody knew us back then; nobody knew that we were there,” says manager Charly Cano, whose father-in-law, Jose Marin, owns the restaurant with Cano’s brother-in-law, chef Segundo Chicaiza.

www.connecticutmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Lifestyle
Danbury, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Danbury, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Pasta#Advertising#Food Drink#Chef#Parmesan#4 Seasons#French#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
phl17.com

Monica Brings Back Pizza From Connecticut

Monica visited her in-laws in New Haven, Connecticut this weekend so she finally brought us back some Connecticut pizza. Monica thinks it’s the best pizza, but the gang will be the judge of that.
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Quirk Works Brewery and Blendery’ Coming to Danbury

Is there room for a second brewery in Danbury? The former owner of the 'Bull and Barrel Brew Pub' in Brewster, Rick Cipriani, seems to think so. I talked with Rick on May 3 while he was waiting for zoning approval from the city of Danbury, and on Tuesday, May 11, the zoning commission unanimously approved his request. He's shooting for an opening date for this September and expects to employ between 10 to 15 permanent employees over the course of five years.
Connecticut Statehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
Connecticut Statebakingbusiness.com

Frito-Lay expanding Connecticut snacks plant

HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
theridgefieldpress.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Connecticut Post

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Autism Behavioral Health

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Autism Behavioral Health!. Three...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Danbury, CTPosted by
Sports Radio 940

To Mask or Not to Mask: That is the Question

Are you wondering, as I am, where masking is still required in greater Danbury and where it's optional?. The answer to that question is, "It depends." What we do know is that on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new guidelines regarding the wearing of masks according to an article on cnbc.com, which states;
Melville, NYwestfaironline.com

LI firm acquires PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester

Scarsdale-based PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy of Melville, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Professional Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services with locations in five states. The company has 15 offices in Westchester and five in Fairfield County. Tim Tyler, who founded...
NewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...