Housemade pasta helped 4 Seasons in Danbury overcome a pandemic opening

Is there room for a second brewery in Danbury? The former owner of the 'Bull and Barrel Brew Pub' in Brewster, Rick Cipriani, seems to think so. I talked with Rick on May 3 while he was waiting for zoning approval from the city of Danbury, and on Tuesday, May 11, the zoning commission unanimously approved his request. He's shooting for an opening date for this September and expects to employ between 10 to 15 permanent employees over the course of five years.