Housemade pasta helped 4 Seasons in Danbury overcome a pandemic opening
It was one of the worst times in history to open a restaurant. 4 Seasons Mediterranean Cuisine opened in early 2020, and before the restaurant, which specializes in Italian food, could establish a customer base, the coronavirus entered the U.S. and the shutdown began. “Nobody knew us back then; nobody knew that we were there,” says manager Charly Cano, whose father-in-law, Jose Marin, owns the restaurant with Cano’s brother-in-law, chef Segundo Chicaiza.www.connecticutmag.com