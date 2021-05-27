Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Season Ahead of Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday
Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs May 28 - June 6. Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Florida Department of Revenue are encouraging Floridians to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season by taking advantage of the 2021 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6.www.floridadisaster.org