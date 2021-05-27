Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Season Ahead of Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

floridadisaster.org
 22 days ago

Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs May 28 - June 6. Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Florida Department of Revenue are encouraging Floridians to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season by taking advantage of the 2021 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6.

www.floridadisaster.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Floridians#Disaster Preparedness#Hurricanes#Fdem#Division#Floridadisaster Org#House#The Florida Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.