Voters in New York City go to the polls on Tuesday to pick their preferred candidates for the upcoming mayoral election in the hotly contested primaries. This year the primaries will use a ranked-choice voting system for the first time. Voters will be able to rank their top five choices on the ballot, meaning that finding a winner could take significantly more time than previous years. Absentee and early voting is already been underway, with more than 220,000 asking to vote absentee.