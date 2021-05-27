Chief’s Column: Parents, it’s not cool to buy alcohol for your teens’ parties

It's officially February--the month of LOVE. There are a LOT of marriage proposals on Valentine's Day-so even though many guys brush the holiday off as just another "Hallmark Holiday"--it's also a landmark day (next only to a Christmas proposal) to pop the big question. And anyone who's ever been the asker or the askee knows there's a lot of pre-planning that goes into the whole thing... Of course, you want it to be a memorable event for everyone--so flowers, location (maybe the same spot you met or had your first date), maybe other family members included in attendance as a surprise, or a best friend from out of town to come in and witness... The speech / what you're going to say--And the biggest part--THE RING.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO