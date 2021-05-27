Chief’s Column: Parents, it’s not cool to buy alcohol for your teens’ parties

School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer, aren’t teenagers anymore. But in court, they’re acting like a couple of young kids in love, according to a Wednesday filing by state prosecutors. The document says the pair have been making eyes at each other during public hearings, which “not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction but also are traumatic for the family members of the deceased who are no longer able to express their love to the victims.” “Mr. & Mrs. Crumbley’s conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing,” the filing contends. “The courtroom is not a place for blowing kisses and sending secret signals. This is a time for families to pursue justice.” The Crumbleys were both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan allegedly opened fire on his classmates at an Oxford, Michigan, high school, killing four students.
