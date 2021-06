This is not a drill: we’re down to the last month that you can use your Dine and Discover vouchers to go out in the city on the dollar of the NSW government. If you haven’t used all four of your $100 worth of vouchers yet, we reckon the best way you can spend them is to play tourist in your own hometown. A prime example? Climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The folks at Bridgeclimb agree, which is why they will double the value of your Dine and Discover voucher for every climb booking (excluding Unlocked offers) and gift voucher purchase made from June 2-18, giving you $50 off. Adult tickets traditionally cost between $308 and $388 depending on the type of climb.