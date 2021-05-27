1 Newstead Ln, Cumberland, VA 23027

Welcome to “Newstead” circa 1920. This Grand Georgian Revival home is sitting atop a knoll overlooking 58+ acres of lush pastureland & century old trees. As you enter the home you're greeted by a grand staircase, 11’ ceilings, & detailed millwork. Among the wonderful offerings throughout this home are 11’ 1st & 2nd floor ceilings, 8’ pocket doors, 12 working fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, first & second floor bedrooms, 2 staircases, & more. The kitchen features walnut cabinetry, brick fireplace, & pantry. The primary suite on the second floor has a fully tiled attached bath, breathtaking views of the grounds, and an attached study. The large hallway leads to a private balcony facing east for the perfect sunrise. The home also features an English basement with workshop, ample storage, & walkup access to the yard. Outside the home you have multiple fenced pastures, meandering driveway, horse barn equipped with 8 stalls, tack room, electricity, & water, additional 26’x48’ garage, & a civil war era cottage. The land is made up of 44 acres of pasture with the balance in mature hardwoods. The home also has access to high speed internet. One of a kind, we hope you call it home.