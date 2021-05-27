Cancel
Henrico County, VA

4126 Sprenkle Ln, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 4126 Sprenkle Lane. This super cute ranch style home situated on a large lot with fenced in back yard is ready to move in. The home offers 3 full bedrooms and 2 full baths, Gas cooking, granite counter tops, newer appliances, freshly painted and screened in porch. Roof was replaced within the last 3 years. The convenient location makes commutes and shopping a breeze. This is the perfect starter home and will gone before you know it so schedule your showing before its to late.

richmond.com
