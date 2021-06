Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OTCQB provides easier access and greater liquidity to Plant&Co's common shares. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "VGANF" effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "VEGN". Existing U.S. shareholders of Plant&Co will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.