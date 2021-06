Milli Vanilli was a famous R&B duo group in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The group was formed in Germany by Frank Farian, and it consisted of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. The group earned a Grammy Award for Best New Artist, but their fame came tumbling down when the duo was realized that they did not sing vocals on their music releases. This caused them to return the Grammy Award they had won and apologize to the public for not being the real voice behind the vocals. The group’s failure was termed the greatest hoax in music history.