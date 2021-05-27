Cancel
Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse Weren’t A Part Because There Were ‘Too Many Cameos’

By Dianna Clary
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-awaited Friends: The Reunion is here and fans around the world are now grabbing a box of tissues as they sit down to watch the reunion special. However, when the trailer was released a few days ago many felt that there were still some notable absences, like Phoebe’s husband Mike, played by Paul Rudd, and Ross’ son Ben, played by Cole Sprouse. Now the director of the reunion special has spilt the beans on why they were not included.

