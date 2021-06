Get your wish lists ready because Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching. One of the biggest shopping occasions of the year, the two-day event will see prices slashed on everything from coffee machines to laptops and TVs. Traditionally held in July but pushed back to October last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has confirmed this year’s event will go ahead between 21 June and 22 June.The bar was set high last year, with 2020 being Amazon’s most successful Prime Day since it first launched in 2015. But that hasn’t stopped the company promising to deliver its biggest-ever sale in...